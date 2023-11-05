Lincoln National Corp Sells 571 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

