Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.38

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and traded as low as $6.04. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 862,555 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 10.8 %

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

The stock has a market cap of $354.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.