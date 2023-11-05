Liquidia (LQDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 285.82% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liquidia by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liquidia by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

