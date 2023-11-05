LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $1,567,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

