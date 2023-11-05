Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Up 9.1 %

Magna International stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Magna International by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Magna International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 153,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Magna International by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGA

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.