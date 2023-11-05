Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBUU
Malibu Boats Trading Up 5.8 %
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,446,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.