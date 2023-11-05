Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Malibu Boats from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 5.8 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $958.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

