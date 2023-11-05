MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.27.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.12 and a 200 day moving average of $256.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

