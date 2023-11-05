Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.63. Marriott International also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.04-2.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.93.

Shares of MAR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,133 shares of company stock worth $19,653,722. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16,504.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

