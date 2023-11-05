Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Lessened by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

