MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 393.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 92,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 817,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,048,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

