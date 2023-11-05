MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.25) by $1.74. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 92.47% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 48,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 322,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

