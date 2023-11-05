Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

MLCO opened at $8.57 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MLCO

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.