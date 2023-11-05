Melodiol Global Health Stock to Split on Tuesday, November 7th (OTCMKTS:COPHF)

Shares of Melodiol Global Health Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. The 21-20 split was announced on Tuesday, November 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th.

Melodiol Global Health Stock Performance

Shares of COPHF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Melodiol Global Health has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Melodiol Global Health

Melodiol Global Health Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and other health in Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; develops and sells beauty and personal care products under the Green Goo, Southern Butter, and Goodgoo brands; and cultivates, processes, and sells cannabis products.

