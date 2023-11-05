MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.58. Approximately 29,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.
