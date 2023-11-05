Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

