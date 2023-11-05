Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,040.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,886.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,966.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,505. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

