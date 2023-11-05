Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 14,161 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 685.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

