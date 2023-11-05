Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 234,000 Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Grupo Supervielle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 51.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUPV opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $189.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.61. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

