Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $622,000 Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

