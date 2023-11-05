Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $734,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 76,485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEX by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after buying an additional 1,139,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,556,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,822,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $195.17 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average of $210.47.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.