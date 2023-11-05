Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 871.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11,612.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

FOX Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $37.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. FOX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.