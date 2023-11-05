Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 8,656 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.48.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

