Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after buying an additional 4,530,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 2,635,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,723. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

