Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

ITW traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $233.11. 1,098,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,451. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.87 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.01 and its 200-day moving average is $238.00.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.