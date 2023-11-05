Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.21. 1,004,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,814. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

