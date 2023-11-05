Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,147 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 247,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,733 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,259. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

