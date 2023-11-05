Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 129 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

UPS stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

