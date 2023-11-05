Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

