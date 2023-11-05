Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 233 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GS traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.62. 3,742,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,005. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.