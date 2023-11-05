Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 33 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $395.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.51.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

