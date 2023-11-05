Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.03. 3,591,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.