Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 722.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 116,188 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 116,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

V traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.60. 5,030,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.17. The company has a market cap of $453.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

