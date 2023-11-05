Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Chevron by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in Chevron by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,591. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.96. The firm has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

