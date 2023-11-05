Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 62,613,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,773,932. The stock has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

