Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 122 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCD stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

