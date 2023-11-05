Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 184 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

