Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WEC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.95. 1,505,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

