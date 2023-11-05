Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 125 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TRV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.41. 1,682,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

