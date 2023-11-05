MobileSmith (MOST) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Free Report) is one of 427 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MobileSmith to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MobileSmith and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith N/A N/A 0.00 MobileSmith Competitors $438.31 million -$251,030.93 450.46

MobileSmith’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MobileSmith. MobileSmith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith N/A N/A N/A MobileSmith Competitors -35.91% -37.94% -8.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares MobileSmith and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.9% of MobileSmith shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MobileSmith shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MobileSmith and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A MobileSmith Competitors 555 2352 5449 77 2.60

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 26.17%. Given MobileSmith’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MobileSmith has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About MobileSmith

MobileSmith, Inc. develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce. The company was formerly known as Smart Online, Inc. MobileSmith, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

