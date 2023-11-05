Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 196,655 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1,072.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. 13,958,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,637,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

