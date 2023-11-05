Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 565,089 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5,993.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,089 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.34. 4,414,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,998. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

