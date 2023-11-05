Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $75.46. 1,702,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

