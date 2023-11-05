Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $42.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 924,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $42,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $45.85. 263,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

