Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $75.64 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190,546 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $75,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.83. 2,114,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,196. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

