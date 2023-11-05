Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $87.68 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,207 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $87,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,439,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 303,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

