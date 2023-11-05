Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,741,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,555 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $102,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 888,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

