Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $71,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.22. 5,700,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.