Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $18.10 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,535 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,098,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,384 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

EA stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,704 shares of company stock worth $3,377,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.