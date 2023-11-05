Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $18.72 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 357,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,722,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

