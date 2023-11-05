Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $18.72 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 357,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,722,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,895 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

